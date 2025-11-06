National

UPS identifies three crew members killed in Kentucky plane crash

By Miles Montgomery
UPS Cargo Plane Crashes In Louisville LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 04: Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff with a shelter-in-place order issued for within 5 miles of the airport. (Photo by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images) (Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, KY — UPS identified the three crew members who were killed in a UPS cargo plane crash near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville on Tuesday.

Officials say Cpt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Cpt. Dana Diamond were operating the flight. At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured when a large fire developed in the left wing and an engine fell off on the plane.

UPS says words cannot express the sorrow they feel over the heartbreaking accident.

Federal investigators recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the plane.

According to NTSB’s Todd Inman, this will provide important clues into the cause of the crash.

