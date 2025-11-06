UPS identifies three crew members killed in Kentucky plane crash

LOUISVILLE, KY — UPS identified the three crew members who were killed in a UPS cargo plane crash near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville on Tuesday.

Officials say Cpt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Cpt. Dana Diamond were operating the flight. At least 12 people were killed and several others were injured when a large fire developed in the left wing and an engine fell off on the plane.

UPS says words cannot express the sorrow they feel over the heartbreaking accident.

Federal investigators recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the plane.

According to NTSB’s Todd Inman, this will provide important clues into the cause of the crash.