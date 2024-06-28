Severe weather moving east this weekend: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — Severe storms ravaged the country from Montana to Florida on Thursday, with winds gusting to 91 mph in South Dakota and hail as large as golf balls in Montana.

In Melbourne, Florida, a tornado ripped through a neighborhood, damaging homes.

"Fortunately no one was injured," Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey wrote Thursday night. "Although some of the area is without power [Florida Power & Light] is en route and will be working through the evening replacing power poles and downed lines."

On Friday, the severe weather is forecast to impact Colorado to Iowa, bringing damaging winds and large hail.

The highest tornado threat will be in the Kansas City area.

The severe weather will move east on Saturday, ripping through Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo, New York. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

By Sunday, the severe weather will hit the Interstate 95 corridor, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

