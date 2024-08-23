Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is endorsing Donald Trump for president

PHOENIX (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

The campaign also requested that he be removed from the Pennsylvania ballot, though it was not immediately clear that he was officially dropping out of the race. It came a day after he sought to be removed from Arizona’s ballot. He is running as an independent.

Kennedy is set to speak in Arizona shortly “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” according to his campaign. Hours later, Trump will hold a rally in neighboring Glendale. Trump’s campaign has teased that he will be joined by “a special guest,” though neither campaign responded to messages about whether Kennedy would be that guest.

Close allies to former president Donald Trump have been urging Kennedy Jr. to endorse the Republican nominee if he withdraws from the campaign for the White House as soon as this week.

A spokesperson for Kennedy, Stefanie Spear, declined to say whether he planned to drop out or why he chose Arizona for his speech, the Associated Press says.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the son of assassinated Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president of the United States in 2023.

This decision comes over a month after President Joe Biden announced his decision to drop out of the race for re-election in November.

According to a recent poll, “among registered voters nationally, 46% say if the election were held today, they would support Harris, while 45% favor Trump and 7% back Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

During the past 15 years, he worked in the anti-vaccine movement and created his charity titled Children’s Health Defense, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.