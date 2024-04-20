Record Store Day 2024: An It List guide to the most anticipated day on the vinyl lover's calendar

April 20 is Record Store Day, a day when vinyl lovers descend on thousands of independently owned brick-and-mortar record stores to browse hundreds of new and exclusive releases by artists big and small.

The annual event, which began in 2008 as a way to celebrate the people who work at and frequent indie record stores, has been embraced by musicians and bands of all sizes and genres. (Here's a searchable list of participating record stores.)

“Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery,” Paramore, who are serving as Record Store Day ambassadors, said in a group statement upon being chosen as this year’s honorees. “In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy.”

Here is a quick guide to just some of what’s in store for Record Store Day 2024, followed by the full list of releases.

The Beatles, The Beatles Have Arrived! (4 x 3” vinyl and mini turntable)

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the Beatles’ historic Ed Sullivan appearances, the Fab Four is releasing a mini-turntable and 3" records for four of the songs they played on the show: "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Till There Was You," "Saw Her Standing There" and "She Loves You." The 3" singles will also be available separately.

Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club (2 x LP)

With the help of Ry Cooder, the ensemble of Cuban musicians recorded their 1996 eponymous album that became a massive, unlikely Grammy-winning hit, selling 8 million copies worldwide. The classic album, on limited edition gold vinyl, is being released as part of the 25th anniversary of Wim Wenders’s 1999 documentary about the group.

Fetty Wap, Fetty Wap (2 x LP)

The “Trap Queen” rapper’s self-titled debut record has been out of print since its original release in 2016. This version, on opaque violet vinyl, will include additional bonus tracks new to the format.

G.B.I., The Regulator (7” vinyl)

Dave Grohl joined Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Scott Ian (collectively dubbed G.B.I.) to cover Bad Brains’s “The Regulator” from their self-titled 1982 debut album. All proceeds from the sale of their RSD exclusive 7” will go toward health care for Bad Brains frontman H.R., who suffers from an excruciating type of rare headache known as SUNCT.

Noah Kahan, I Was/I Am (LP)

The critically acclaimed Vermont singer-songwriter has exploded in popularity since his 2021 sophomore album, which is being released on limited-edition blue vinyl for Record Store Day.

Paramore, Re: This Is Why (2 x LP) and Burning Down the House (12" vinyl EP with David Byrne)

The honorary ambassadors of Record Store Day 2024 are releasing two new records on Saturday: a set of remixes of their 2023 album This Is Why and a 12" single with Paramore's cover of the Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" on one side and David Byrne's take on Paramore's "Hard Times" on the other.

The Rolling Stones, Live at Racket, NYC (LP)

Ahead of their upcoming world tour, the Stones are dropping a special white vinyl edition of Live at Racket, NYC, featuring seven tracks the band performed at their intimate record release party for Hackney Diamonds in New York City last October.

Mavis Staples, Have a Little Faith (2 x LP)

The gospel and soul singer, who has been embraced by a new generation of fans, is re-releasing her landmark 2004 album on silver vinyl in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Neil Young With Crazy Horse, F***in’ Up (2 x LP)

The rocker and his band recorded this new album of old songs and one cover in 2023 for release on Record Store Day 2024. “Made this for the Horse lovers,” Young writes in the liner notes. “The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Record Store Day 2024: Full list of releases