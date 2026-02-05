Recall Alert: Popular cookie snack recalled due to choking hazard

EAST HANOVER, NJ — A nationwide recall on CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie is now being expanded to include additional pouches of the product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the updated recall alert is an expansion to a recall first announced on December 24.

The voluntary recall by Mondelēz Global LLC is due to an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small cornstarch clumps in the product.

The issue could pose a choking hazard for some customers.

The expanded recall includes one additional code date of May 10, 2026.

There have been no reports of injury or illness.