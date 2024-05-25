NBA Playoffs: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton 'unlikely' to play in crucial Game 3 vs. Celtics

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is "unlikely" to play Game 3 Saturday against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton is dealing with soreness in his left hamstring after leaving Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the third quarter. The Pacers are currently down 2-0 in the series and are looking to get into the series with Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here’s the moment Haliburton comes out. Doesn’t look too hobbled, more upset that they kept attacking him defensively. pic.twitter.com/xIFLgN37ne — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 24, 2024

The play where Haliburton came out didn't look too rough, but he had been dealing with some pain or discomfort earlier in the game. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after the game that Haliburton's hamstring was sore at halftime and he tried to play through it.

This story will be updated.