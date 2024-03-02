Nationals prospect Daylen Lile stretchered off after flipping into bullpen headfirst in attempt to catch homer

A scary scene unfolded during Saturday's spring game between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, as Nationals prospect Daylen Lile laid on the ground after flipping into the bullpen headfirst.

Lile, 21, had just entered to play right field when he attempted to rob Red Sox infielder Tyler Miller of a home run in the seventh inning. He hit the wall at JetBlue Park and went flying over it as he attempted to make the catch.

Relievers showed immediate concern when Lile hit the ground, flagging for help before Nationals manager Davey Martinez and director of athletic training Paul Lessard rushed over.

Lile could be seen moving immediately after the impact, but he remained still on the floor for several minutes until he was stretchered away. Placed in a neck brace, he rose his arm to give a thumbs-up on his way out, according to multiple reports.

Martinez addressed reporters after the game, saying that Lile landed flat on his lower back and was taken to a nearby medical center for a CAT Scan. He added that Lile had movement of his arms and legs when they left him but the team won't know more about his status until tomorrow.

Umpires asked Martinez if the Nationals wanted to end the game, but he said they opted to continue so that the rest of the team could take their minds off of the worrying circumstances.

It's an unfortunate development for Lile, who entered spring training posed for an opportunity to play above Single-A after multiple setbacks. He was selected in the second round in 2021 draft but missed all of the 2022 campaign due to Tommy John surgery.

Following strong showings with the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2023, he is listed as the Nationals’ No. 5 prospect by The Athletic and No. 6 by MLB Pipeline.

This story will be updated.