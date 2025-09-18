National

Military helicopter crashes near base in Washington state, official says

By Jessica Gorman and Tristan Maglunog, ABC News
Soldier Accused Of Killing 16 Afghan Civilians Based at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington Cars sit at the Madigan Gate at the Joint Base Lewis McChord March 12, 2012 in Fort Lewis, Washington. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
By Jessica Gorman and Tristan Maglunog, ABC News

(THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.) -- A military helicopter on a routine training flight crashed late Wednesday in a rural area near Joint Base Lewis–McChord in Washington state, officials said.

"This remains a developing situation, and no additional details are available at this time," Scot Keith, a JBLM garrison public affairs officer, told ABC News.

The helicopter crashed at about 9 p.m. local time, Keith said.

A U.S. Army spokesperson said the helicopter was on a "routine training flight," with air traffic controllers losing touch with the aircraft, indicating that something may have gone wrong.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said officials have been able to locate the crash site but have been "unable to continue rescue efforts as the scene is on fire and is starting to overheat their footwear."

Initial reports said the crash may have occurred near Summit Lake, the sheriff's office said.

"We have been advised that the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area, and we are working closely with JBLM to deploy any resources needed to assist," the base's public affairs office said in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!