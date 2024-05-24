Memorial Day Weekend forecast to bring severe weather, tornadoes and record highs

NEW YORK — It has been a very active week in severe weather across the country with almost 80 reported tornadoes since Sunday.

On Thursday alone, there were 21 reported tornadoes in North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas combined.

We also saw on Thursday at least 231 severe storm reports from Maine to Texas, including damaging winds in Maine, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia as numerous trees and power lines were downed, particularly in and around the New York City tri-state area.

Elsewhere, the highest wind gusts from severe storms yesterday were in Kearney County, Nebraska, with winds gusting up to 85 mph.

Looking ahead this Memorial Day Weekend, severe weather will continue from the Plains into the Ohio Valley and more severe weather is expected from Dallas to Chicago on Friday with the biggest threat being damaging winds and large hail.

The highest tornado threat on Friday in the U.S. will be in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa including Milwaukee, Chicago and Davenport as Saturday and Sunday severe weather with tornado threats are expected to really ramp up from Oklahoma to Indiana.

On Saturday, the highest threat for tornadoes will be in Kansas and Oklahoma, just west of Wichita and Oklahoma City.

On Sunday, highest threat for tornadoes will be in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, including the major cities of St. Louis, Louisville and Indianapolis.

On Memorial Day Monday, thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to move into the Northeast and there is a threat for flash flooding along the I-95 corridor, especially from Philadelphia and just west of NYC.

Meanwhile, it could be the hottest Memorial Day on record For millions across the United States as every single day this weekend -- including Memorial Day -- should hit numerous record highs that are forecast from Texas to Louisiana, as well as Mississippi into Florida.

It also could be the hottest Memorial Day on record in San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans and Miami with humidity and the heat index approaching or surpassing 110 degrees.

