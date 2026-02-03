Medical examiner in Minneapolis rules death of Alex Pretti as a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — A new report out Monday in Minneapolis states that the Hennepin County medical examiner has ruled the death of Alex Pretti as a homicide.

The report says Pretti died in the emergency room after he was shot multiple times by federal agents on January 24th.

In the aftermath of the two ICE-related shootings in Minnesota, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says on Monday that every DHS officer deployed to Minneapolis is now being issued a body-worn camera.

When President Trump asked if he thinks that’s a good idea, he remarked that it was fine with him.

There have been increased calls by critics of Homeland Security to require all of the department’s officers who are responsible for immigration enforcement to wear body cameras.