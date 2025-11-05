At least 11 killed, others injured after a UPS plane crashes near the Louisville airport

What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, KY — • Investigation underway: A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Louisville, Kentucky, airport Tuesday, leaving a fiery trail of destruction and a half-mile-long debris field. At least 11 people have died and others are injured, officials say, warning the death toll could climb as the investigation continues.

• Black boxes recovered: An NTSB investigation team is on site at the crash location and has recovered the aircraft’s “black boxes” — the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.

• State of emergency: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and mobilized the National Guard in an effort to quickly free up resources.

• Flights resume on limited basis: Passenger flights to and from Louisville are now resuming, according to the airport’s website, but they are hampered by a major backlog of delayed flights from Tuesday night and only one runway currently in operation.

Death toll from plane crash rises to 11, is “expected to reach 12” by day’s end, governor says

The number of people killed in the UPS plane crash in Louisville on Tuesday has risen to 11 and is “expected to reach 12” by the end of Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference.

“Our fatality count is now up to 11, expected to reach 12, possibly by the end of the day, and there are a handful of other people that we’re still searching for, that we hope weren’t on site and that we hope were somewhere else,” Beshear said.

Among those killed, at least one person is believed to be a child, “and a young child at that, which makes it all the harder,” Beshear said.

The governor said responders are moving from rescue mode to recovery mode.