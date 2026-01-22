Jury reaches verdict in trial of former Uvalde school police officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — A Texas jury returned with a verdict in the case against a former Uvalde, Texas school police officer who is accused of failing to stop a gunman during an elementary school shooting in 2022.

Witness testimony ended Tuesday in the trial against Adrian Gonzales who was accused of failing to stop a gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022. Gonzales was charged with 29 counts child endangerment or abandonment for not confronting the gunman.

“In the state of Texas versus Adrian Gonzales, in each of the 29 counts, we the jury find Gonzales not guilty,” the jury said.

Last week, a Texas Ranger said the accused gunman fired 117 rounds in two Robb Elementary School classrooms during a two-minute period before Gonzales entered the building.