Government shutdown stalls Senate action, triggering flight reductions nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite renewed pressure from the White House to end the historic 37-day government shutdown, Senate leaders say there are no plans as of November 6, to vote on a budget bill, leaving much of the federal government at a standstill.

Republican leaders insist they lack the votes to support the president’s call to eliminate the filibuster to push through a funding plan.

Meanwhile, the shutdown’s ripple effects are spreading to the nation’s airports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a 10% reduction in flight capacity across 40 of the nation’s busiest air travel markets, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, beginning Friday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the move is meant to ease strain on the aviation system amid ongoing staffing shortages. “There is going to be a 10% reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations,” Duffy said.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford added that the changes will take effect quickly. “We’re going to look for a radical reduction across these 40 markets over the next 48 hours,” he said.

Bedford noted the goal is to implement the reduction in an organized way to prevent safety concerns and allow maintenance and flight crews to adjust schedules. The FAA confirmed that the cuts will also affect space launches and cargo operations nationwide.

The reductions are part of what officials describe as proactive safety measures, as air traffic controllers continue working without pay during the shutdown.

