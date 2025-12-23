FDA issues urgent recall of Fran’s Chocolates due to undeclared allergen

SEATTLE — The FDA is issuing an urgent recall of chocolates over an ingredient that can be deadly to some.

Fran’s Chocolates, Ltd. of Seattle, Washington, is recalling 112 units of Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based product because it contains hazelnut, but the ingredient is not listed on the label.

It was sold in four stores in Seattle, Washington as well as online between October 9, 2025 and December 15, 2025.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The FDA received a report of one adverse allergic event, but no severe illnesses or deaths have been reported.