Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6

Imbalanced schedules are the theme of this week, as 11 teams will play seven games while five teams are slated for just five contests. Wise managers will chase volume on the hitting side, with the Royals, Giants, Rangers and Rockies being good sources of offense in the coming days. And with many teams playing a light schedule, the list of appealing two-start pitchers is shorter than usual. Managers should try to secure the services of the top-4 men on this list as soon as possible.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference, including two options for shallow leagues)

Jack Flaherty, 62% (@CLE, vs. HOU)

Flaherty owns a mediocre 4.00 ERA and has yet to earn a win, which is terrible luck for someone who has pitched great (50:5 K:BB ratio, 1.03 WHIP) in his initial six outings. The right-hander’s 2.71 FIP is an excellent indicator that he should be rostered in many more leagues, especially when he is at the outset of a two-start week.

Triston McKenzie, 63% (vs. DET, @CWS)

After disappointing managers during his initial three starts, McKenzie has logged a solid 19:6 K:BB ratio across 20 innings in his past three outings. I remain skeptical that the right-hander can be a long-term asset this season, but he should be started everywhere this week against two offenses who rank among the bottom-6 in OPS.

Luis Gil, 38% (vs. HOU, @TB)

Gil has been a mixed bag thus far, as his ratios are solid (3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) and his strikeout rate (11.6 K/9) is impressive, but his 20 walks rank fourth among all pitchers. Still, his control skills have been better of late, which is good enough to get him into most lineups of the strength of his swing-and-miss abilities.

Simeon Woods-Richardson, 7% (vs. SEA, @TOR)

Woods-Richardson has shown intriguing skills across three starts by producing a 13:4 K:BB ratio to go along with a 2.45 ERA. And his matchups this week are appealing, as the Mariners rank 22nd in OPS and the Blue Jays sit in 20th. He is a solid one-week streamer who has the potential to stay on rosters for the long term in deeper formats.

Logan Allen, 22% (vs. DET, @CWS)

Allen owns a respectable 31:12 K:BB ratio across 37 innings, but he has struggled with the long ball (7 HR) which has contributed to a 5.11 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. The southpaw would normally be an easy call to leave on the waiver wire, but his upcoming matchups are so appealing that he needs to be utilized in 12-team leagues.

Tyler Anderson, 42% (@PIT, vs. KC)

Anderson continues to post strong ratios (2.23 ERA, 1.07 WHIP) despite displaying poor skills (27:15 K:BB ratio) across six starts. The southpaw is a fine option in head-to-head leagues, but luck correction is coming soon, which makes him a risky streamer in roto formats.

Patrick Sandoval, 4% (@PIT, vs. KC)

Sandoval (5.91 ERA, 1.69 WHIP) is too risky in the ratio categories to find a spot in roto lineups for a two-start week. But he has struck out 38 batters in 32 innings, and the possibility of a dozen whiffs makes him a viable streamer in points leagues.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Christian Scott vs. ATL (Friday, 33)

Ben Lively @CWS (Thursday, 18)

Javier Assad @PIT (Saturday, 60)

Jameson Taillon @PIT (Friday, 42)

Michael Lorenzen @OAK (Wednesday, 16)

Paul Blackburn @SEA (Friday, 40)

Reese Olson @CLE (Wednesday, 20)

José Buttó @STL (Tuesday, 25)

Cole Irvin vs. ARI (Friday, 18)

John Means vs. ARI (Saturday, 53)

Dean Kremer vs. ARI (Sunday, 31)

Clarke Schmidt @TB (Friday, 40)

Zack Littell vs. NYY (Friday, 38)

Erick Fedde vs. CLE (Thursday, 42)

Mitchell Parker vs. BAL (Wednesday, 31)

José Soriano @PIT (Wednesday, 5)

Cooper Criswell vs. WSH (Saturday, 14)

Ben Brown vs. SD (Wednesday, 4)

Martín Pérez vs. LAA (Wednesday, 25)

Tobias Myers vs. STL (Thursday, 1)

José Quintana @STL (Wednesday, 10)

Lance Lynn @MIL (Thursday, 35)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Royals vs. Brewers, Angels: The Royals will open the week by facing three mediocre Milwaukee right-handers before taking on a tougher task of Angels southpaw Reid Detmers on Thursday. Vinnie Pasquantino is already highly rostered, but this is a good time to get him into the lineup in shallow leagues where he is on the roster fringe. In deeper formats, Michael Massy (2%) can be streamed from the waiver wire.

Giants @ Phillies, Rockies: The Giants will face four right-handers from now to Thursday, with three of the matchups coming at Coors Field. This is a great time to stream the team's left-handed hitters, such as Michael Conforto (48%), Jung Hoo Lee (51%), LaMonte Wade Jr. (7%) and Mike Yastrzemski (2%).

Rangers @ A's: Thanks to a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Rangers will face four mediocre Oakland starters in the next three days. The pitchers are equally balanced between right-handers and lefties, and all of Texas' top hitters are widely rostered. Still, Josh H. Smith (42%) and Leody Taveras (4%) can be streamed in 12-team leagues.