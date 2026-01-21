Exhibition of rarely seen fossils now on display at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History

(PITTSBURGH) -- The Carnegie Museum of Natural History has made the behind-the-scenes inventory of rare fossils and other ancient artifacts available for public viewing for the first time.

The exhibition, dubbed "The Stories We Keep," features items from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, museum's inventory that are typically not displayed, chosen by the researchers and curators who work to preserve them.

Museum curators were inspired to create the exhibition in an effort to display items that wouldn't otherwise be seen, Sarah Crawford, director of museum experience at Carnegie Museum of Natural History, told ABC News.

Museum staff cares for more than 22 million objects and specimens, less than 1% of which are on view at any given time, similar to other natural history museums around the country, Crawford said. The exhibition was designed in part by asking collection managers to choose objects and specimens to highlight.

"Every fossil, every animal and every object has a story that it can tell about our planet and the universe and our place in it," Crawford said.

One of the most unique aspects of the exhibition is its Visible Collections display, which features a care lab in which visitors can watch as conservation staff work with fossils and other items in real time.

Guests even have the opportunity to speak with the scientists as they preserve and maintain the items, Crawford said.

When visitors walk in, the first thing they see behind the window is a 40-foot Egyptian funerary boat -- the planks of which were all taken apart and individually restored, Crawford said.

Also within the Visible Collections are a cuneiform cylinder from King Nebuchadnezzar II that was made over 2,500 years ago, a fossilized bird feather that was found in Utah from about 48.5 million years ago and the lower jaw of a pygmy hippopotamus.

Currently on display within the Minerals and Earth Science Collection are toxic, radioactive specimens that could potentially kill people, as well as a meteorite that fell in Pennsylvania several years ago.

And a display named "Collecting So Many Bugs" features many of the museum's 13 million invertebrate specimens, many of which are rare or from habitats that were previously lost.

Museums often do not have the space to display all of their items, or they are still in the process of being prepared and conserved, Crawford said.

The exhibition was unveiled in November and has since struck the curiosity and awe of new and repeat visitors alike.

"Because we have that visible lab, it means that the exhibition could be new every time you come," Crawford said.

