Coke products returning to Costco food courts, replacing Pepsi after more than a decade

By WSB Radio News Staff
Coca-Cola can
Coca-Cola is making a comeback at Costco, replacing Pepsi products that have been served in the store’s food courts nationwide since 2013.

The switch begins this month at most locations and is expected to be fully completed by the fall.

The return of Coca-Cola products marks a significant shift and is likely to be welcomed by loyal fans of the iconic Atlanta-based brand.

Neither company has commented publicly on the deal, but customers can expect to see Coca-Cola classics like Sprite, Diet Coke, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar back on menus soon.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

