Braves trade DH/OF Jorge Soler to Angels for RHP Griffin Canning

The Atlanta Braves have dealt outfielder Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angeles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning, the teams announced on Thursday.

Soler slashed .241/.338/.442 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI in 2024 with the Braves and San Francisco Giants. The 32-year-old Cuba native began the season with San Francisco before being traded to Atlanta at the MLB trade deadline in July.

Soler will enter the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed while with the Giants in February.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired OF/DH Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Griffin Canning. pic.twitter.com/27yz5X2D0c — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 31, 2024

Soler was expendable from the Braves' lineup with the anticipated return of Ronald Acuña Jr. next season and with the team expected to pick up Marcell Ozuna's $16 million option for 2025.

Canning, 28, made 31 starts for the Angels this past season and recorded six wins, 130 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP in 171.2 innings pitched.