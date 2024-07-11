National

Boy, 14, bitten by shark in Florida, the fourth incident in a month

By Julia Reinstein, ABC News
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was bitten by a shark Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Florida, local authorities said.

The teen, who was visiting from Missouri, was bitten on his left foot while standing in knee-deep water, according to the Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident marks the fourth shark bite reported in Volusia County just this month.

On Monday, another 14-year-old boy was bitten on the right calf during a junior lifeguard camp at Ponce Inlet. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations, according to Aaron Jenkins, the deputy chief of Volusia County Beach Safety.

Witnesses said the shark was a blacktip, which is common in the area, he said.

A 21-year-old man visiting from Ohio was bitten on the foot on July 4 while playing football in knee-deep water. He also received non-life-threatening injuries, Jenkins said.

"Felt like my foot was being stabbed," the 21-year-old victim, Connor Baker, said. "Tried as fast as I could to just get to shore."

The following day, on July 5, a 26-year-old man from Sarasota, Florida, was bitten on the foot while wading in an inner tube in about five feet of water. His injuries were also non-life-threatening, Jenkins said.

