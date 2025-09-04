Armed individual reported at UMass Lowell was juvenile with replica firearm: Police

(LOWELL, Mass.) -- An individual seen wielding what appeared to be a firearm near a Massachusetts university dormitory, prompting a shelter-in-place order and large law enforcement response, has been identified as a juvenile holding an airsoft replica firearm, police said Thursday.

The Lowell Police Department said it received a report of a person possibly armed with a gun on the University of Massachusetts Lowell's campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which marked the first day of classes for undergraduate students.

A video widely circulated online showed an individual walking with what appeared to be a firearm near a UMass Lowell dormitory on Wednesday.

The university issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place order and canceled classes and events for the rest of the day.

Multiple agencies responded, including local and state police, with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also providing assistance. Officers searched the grounds and a drone, K9s and a police air unit were deployed.

The shelter-in-place was ultimately lifted shortly after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when authorities "determined the suspect was no longer in the vicinity," UMass Lowell said in a statement.

There were no shots fired or any injuries, Lowell Police Chief Ron Dickerson said Wednesday.

Lowell police said Thursday they recovered the weapon, which was confirmed to be an airsoft replica firearm. The individual was identified as a juvenile male, police said.

"While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured," Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement.

Police did not release any more details on the juvenile, including his age, how they identified him, what he was doing on campus or if any charges are possible. ABC News has reached out for more information.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

