10 random weekend shootings leave 4 injured in Austin, Texas, mayor says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were in custody and a third suspect was being sought following at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas, including at fire stations, that left four people injured, city officials said Sunday.

The city had ordered residents of a large part of the southern area of Texas' capital city to shelter in place Sunday while the search continued. The order was later lifted, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said two suspects were in custody and a third was at large.

The shootings occurred Saturday night and Sunday morning, two of them at fire stations, leaving one person with serious injuries and three others with minor ones, Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Davis said the suspects appeared to be stealing vehicles as they traveled.

Police identified the suspects as white or Hispanic men in their late teens and released what appeared to be screenshots taken from video.

“We don’t have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random,” Watson said. “It appears that as part of this, people are changing vehicles.”

Davis said at least four vehicles were used by the suspects.

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