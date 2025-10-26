Millions at risk as government shutdown enters day 26

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 26th day, with growing impacts felt nationwide as more employees go without pay and essential services face disruption.

Many federal workers have stopped receiving paychecks, and concerns are mounting over the potential loss of benefits for millions of Americans. More than 40 million people could lose access to food assistance programs if the shutdown continues past the end of the month.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on CBS Face the Nation, urging Republicans to return to negotiations and prioritize reopening the government. “Well, there is an urgent need to reopen the government,” Jeffries said. “We continue to demand that Republicans sit at the negotiating table so we can enact a spending agreement that’s bipartisan in nature.”

Talks remain stalled as lawmakers debate federal spending priorities, leaving families and workers uncertain about when relief might come.