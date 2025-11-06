Louvre’s video system password was ‘Louvre’ during $102M jewel heist

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is facing new criticism over its security protocols after officials revealed that the password to its video surveillance system was simply “Louvre” at the time of last month’s $102 million jewel heist.

According to ABC News, a museum employee with knowledge of the system confirmed the weak password as investigators continue to probe how thieves managed to steal France’s crown jewels in a daytime break-in on October 19 that lasted less than eight minutes.

The theft took place in the museum’s Apollo Gallery, which houses some of the nation’s most valuable treasures.

The revelation has intensified scrutiny of the museum’s security measures and how such a high-profile theft could occur at one of the world’s most heavily guarded cultural institutions.

The jewels has still not been recovered yet.