Zoo Atlanta invites guests to celebrate global bird count

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is inviting visitors to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global effort where participants count and record as many birds as possible over four days in February to help scientists track bird populations ahead of their annual migrations.

Atlanta Zoo officials said the event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature interactive activities throughout the zoo to help guests learn about the project, discover the joy of birding, and explore ways to support bird conservation.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is run by The Cornell Lab, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada, Zoo Atlanta officials add.

Visitors can learn how to participate in the count and get hands-on experience with apps that make birding easier, practice Birding 101 skills in The Living Treehouse, discover simple actions to help protect birds, and play interactive games to test their knowledge about birds.

Zoo Atlanta officials said stations will be set up along the Main Spine and in The Living Treehouse.