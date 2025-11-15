Local

YouTube TV announces they reached deal with Disney to bring content back to platform

By Miles Montgomery
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.
By Miles Montgomery

YouTube TV officials announced they have reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back on YouTube TV.

“Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day,” officials said in a statement.

YouTube officials also thanked people for their patience and for being “a valued member.”

This comes weeks after Disney content went dark on YouTube TV which left subscribers without access to ESPN and ABC.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

