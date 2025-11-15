YouTube TV announces they reached deal with Disney to bring content back to platform

YouTube TV officials announced they have reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back on YouTube TV.
“Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day,” officials said in a statement.
YouTube officials also thanked people for their patience and for being “a valued member.”
This comes weeks after Disney content went dark on YouTube TV which left subscribers without access to ESPN and ABC.
We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back to YouTube TV. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member.— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 15, 2025