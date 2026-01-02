Young boxers enter the ring in Riverdale for ‘Fight 4 The Youth’ event

RIVERDALE, GA — Some young fighters enter the ring in Riverdale this weekend as part of Different Breed Boxing’s first ever USA Boxing-sanctioned amateur event.

The ‘Fight 4 The Youth’ event is Saturday at noon at Hearts to Nourish Hope.

“Everybody that is competing is registered with USA Boxing,” said Assistant Coach Raheem Rollock.

Rollock has been working with dozens of kids and young adults and sees the difference the sport is making in their lives.

“It’s happening in a facility for them to be able to come into the event, talk to us, get to work out, hit the bags, and get to release that stress in a positive way,” said Rollock.

He says programs like these also help to keep young adults focused and out of trouble.

As for what is important, Rollock says, “keeping them busy. I know for myself I played football at the park back in New York, and that kept me out of trouble when I was young”.

He adds that for some children that have been labeled is at-risk youth, “we have people come in that are on probation, or now off of probation and working, going to school and doing a lot better” to come and speak with them, offering them advice.

But this weekend’s event is more than just sports. The event will also recognize some youth for their academic achievements.

“During this event, we’re not only having the guys compete in the ring,” Rollock exclaims. “We’re also going to be giving out three academic achievement awards for guys that graduated. We have one guy that graduated from Morehouse with honors!”