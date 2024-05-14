Wrong way driver causes deadly crash on I-75 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday morning.

At 2:35 a.m., officers were called out to a crash near I-75/85 NB Expressway and 10th St NW.

They arrived at the scene to find two people who were injured in a crash.

Both of the people were taken to the hospital.

One of the people involved died at the hospital, according to APD.

Police said the crash was caused by a wrong way driver.

All lanes were blocked due to the early morning crash.

Police did not provide additional details.

The investigation is ongoing.