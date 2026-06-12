Workers say rat and roach infestation made IRS office unbearable

CHAMBLEE, GA — Employees at an IRS office in Chamblee will be allowed to work from home beginning Friday as the agency works to address an ongoing rat and cockroach infestation.

The move comes after reports of severe pest problems at the office and after several Georgia lawmakers sent a letter to the federal government calling for action.

Denise Wells-Gomez, president of the National Treasury Workers Union, said the decision is welcome news for employees.

“We all want to work in a safe, clean environment. There’s nothing wrong with asking for you to make sure that you are providing a safe and clean working environment for your employees. That should be standard protocol,” Wells-Gomez said.

Wells-Gomez described conditions inside the office as difficult for workers.

“It’s disgusting and it’s nasty, and I’m just so disappointed that I work for an agency that would treat their employees with such disrespect,” Wells-Gomez said.

She also said employees should not be expected to work around pest control measures.

“It’s just unfair to ask me to do that and to put traps under my desk, so now I have to worry about when I come in, am I going to see a rat under my feet,” Wells-Gomez said.

Wells-Gomez said telework will allow exterminators to more effectively address the infestation.

“So that you don’t have to try to work around the employees, you can aggressively take care of what needs to be done,” she said.

In a statement, the IRS acknowledged the infestation has created an uncomfortable work environment for employees.

The agency said it is working to address the situation as quickly as possible. There is no word on how long employees will be allowed to work remotely.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.