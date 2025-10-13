Work begins in Woodstock on foot trail to grant residents more access and connectivity

WOODSTOCK, GA — Construction begins on a project that will expand pedestrian access and connectivity in the city of Woodstock.

The Dupree Road Trail will add about 1,500 linear feet of new sidewalks and trail segments. The segments will be 8 to 10 feet wide and built to ADA standards, with curb, gutter, and drainage improvements included as needed.

Once complete in December of this year, the trail will provide a continuous connection from Market Street to the eastern side of the I-575 bridge, linking with both the Noonday Creek Trail and existing Cherokee County sidewalks.

“The Dupree Road Trail is about more than just sidewalks,” said Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell. “It’s about safe, reliable access to opportunity for thousands of people who live, work, and go to school in this part of Woodstock. We’re proud to bring this project forward with the support of CDBG funding and our SPLOST program.”