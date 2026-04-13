Georgia may soon offer extra summer food stamp benefits

GEORGIA — Georgia could soon join 37 other states currently offering extra food stamp benefits to eligible families during the summer months.

Funding included in the state’s 2027 budget would help start the process of taking advantage of millions in federal dollars for the Sun Bucks Program.

Kate Goodin with No Kid Hungry Georgia says this is a positive move. “Sun Bucks can serve as a lifeline for Georgia families. Sun Bucks, which is also known as Summer EBT compliments existing summer meal programs by helping hardworking, eligible families afford groceries when school is out,” she said.

According to Goodin, eligible families will receive an extra $120 per child to spend on groceries during the summer months.

If approved, Goodin says families will have access to this program as early as the summer of 2027.

“We’re really excited that Georgia is taking the first step towards making this available to families as well,” she said.