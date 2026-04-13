Police hope surveillance cameras help find suspect in second Brookhaven shooting

BROOKHAVEN — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Brookhaven Kroger Sunday night and police are counting on surveillance camera footage to help with the investigation.

Police received numerous 911 calls for a shooting outside the Kroger at the Cherokee Plaza shopping center in the 3800 block of Peachtree Road.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and then rushed to Grady Hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Investigators are hoping that the cameras at the Cherokee Plaza shopping center will provide details on the events as they seek to identify the shooter.

Footage from those same cameras helped with a separate shooting investigation at that Kroger in March. In that incident, a 75-year-old man was shot, and 79-year-old Vesselin Tzvetkov was charged. Unlike in Sunday’s incident, that shooting occurred during business hours.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.