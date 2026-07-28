Work begins on expansion of decades-old Georgia Power plant

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A big boost is coming to Georgia’s energy output.

Construction is underway on a major expansion of a decades-old Georgia Power plant officials say is aimed at meeting the state’s growing energy demands.

Georgia Power officials said the project at Plant Bowen in Bartow County includes new natural gas units and battery energy storage facilities designed to strengthen the electric grid.

Georgia Power President and CEO Kim Greene said the expansion will help support Georgia’s continued growth.

“Growth does not have to be a burden. Growth can be a benefit, and we’re making that happen right here in Georgia,” Greene said.

Officials said the new units are expected to come online within the next three to four years.