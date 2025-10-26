Woodstock weighs new rules on where e-bikes can be ridden

WOODSTOCK, GA — City leaders are considering new regulations that would determine where residents can ride e-bikes in Woodstock.

Community Development Director Melissa Sigmund told city council members that the discussion extends beyond the local level.

“As they become more popular and more folks are out there riding them, they become more visible as a source of concerns, whether it’s for the safety of the riders themselves as well as the health, safety, and well-being of the community as a whole,” Sigmund said.

While bikes and e-bikes are already banned on sidewalks under state law, council members could decide to make exceptions allowing children under 12 to ride them. The city may also consider banning certain e-bikes on specific trails and pathways to address safety concerns.

There’s currently no timetable for when a final decision will be made.