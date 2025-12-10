Local

Woodstock police search for vandals

By Miles Montgomery
Vandals caught on video damaging elevator at Woodstock City Center East Parking Deck (Woodstock Police)
WOODSTOCK, GA — Woodstock police are looking for a couple of vandals who are accused of causing extensive damage to the City Center East Parking Deck.

Police say the two suspects were caught on a surveillance camera riding their mini motor-bikes into the elevator.

Woodstock police say the bikes are highly distinctive and the two suspects were wearing easily recognizable backpacks.

“Their actions caused significant damage, rendering the elevator out of service for an extended period of time while repairs are completed," Woodstock police said.

Woodstock police posted a video on their social media page showing the vandals damaging the elevator.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, you are urged to contact Woodstock Police Department in reference to case number WO25-004930.

