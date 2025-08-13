Local

Woodstock city leaders approve plan to build two new fire stations

By Miles Montgomery
Brand new fire station in Woodstock (City of Woodstock)
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city is set to receive two brand new fire stations.

The Woodstock City Council unanimously voted the approval to build two new fire stations, one on Ridgewalk Parkway and Long Drive.

The new fire stations will allow fire crews to have faster response times and more medical calls citywide.

“When these stations open, Woodstock will grow from two to four fire stations, making sure help is even closer when you need it most. This is one of the largest public safety investments in our city’s history,” Woodstock officials said.

Woodstock city officials say building the fire stations at the same time saved $600,000. Woodstock city officials add they will provide updates as they happen.

