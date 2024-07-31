Woodstock announces proposed increase of property tax, citizens invited to city council meeting

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock issued a proposed property tax increase notice on Wednesday.

This comes after the city proposed a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 2.85 percent.

Three public hearings will be conducted about the matter.

All three meetings will be at the Chambers at City Center located at 8534 Main St. in Woodstock.

This proposed increase will result in a maintenance and operations millage rate of 5.223 mills, an increase of .145 mills. Without this proposed tax increase, the city said the millage rate would be no more than 5.078 mills.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $475,000 is approximately $27.55 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $350,000 is approximately $20.30.

Concerned citizens are invited to attend.

Two of the three public hearings about the proposed millage rate will happen during upcoming City Council Meetings on Monday, August 12, at 7 p.m. and Monday, August 26, 2, at 7 p.m.

There will be a meeting on Monday, August 19, at 6 p.m. before the City Council work session.

