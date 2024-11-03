Woman sentenced to prison for human trafficking 17-year-old girl in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Jonesboro woman has been convicted and sentenced to prison for trafficking a 17-year-old girl in Fulton County.

The victim, who had been reported missing from Kansas City, Missouri, was recovered from a hotel in 2020.

Natasha Bridges, 35, offered the victim for commercial sex.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has prosecuted 12 people for trafficking this girl.

“When we created Georgia’s first statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we promised to go after anyone involved in the trafficking of a child, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Carr said. “We have convicted 12 traffickers in this case so far, but our work doesn’t stop here. We’re committed to securing maximum justice for the victim, and we will continue fighting to combat human trafficking in every corner of our state.”

Bridges pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

She was sentenced to 25 years with the first seven years to be served in prison and the rest to be served on probation.

Bridges will be registered as a sex offender.

One of Bridges’ 11 co-defendants, Denorris Hutchinson, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.