Woman killed in crash with garbage truck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman was killed Friday afternoon after her car and a garbage truck crashed head-on.

The crash happened near Stone Mountain Lithonia Road northwest of Lithonia Industrial.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where both the garbage truck and the car had significant damage.

The driver, who works with DeKalb County Sanitation, had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Witnesses said the woman’s car may have drifted into the oncoming lane.

The road is currently shut down in both directions.