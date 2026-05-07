Woman killed outside metro Atlanta Kroger identified as aunt of Falcons players

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The woman killed Wednesday after a crash outside a Kroger in DeKalb County has been identified as 49-year-old Giselle Perry.

The medical examiner says Perry was sitting in a parked vehicle when another car struck it in the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Perry was the aunt of Atlanta Falcons defensive backs A.J. and Avieon Terrell, who are set to share an NFL field together for the first time this fall.

A.J. Terrell posted photos of Perry on Instagram with the caption, “I’M TORN AUNTY - HEART IS HEAVY. I LOVE YOU.”

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels previously said emergency crews responded to the crash around 4 p.m. and found two people trapped inside one of the vehicles.

“We had two people entrapped at this location and unfortunately one of those folks are deceased,” Daniels said. “We also had two additional juveniles outside of the vehicle that were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation as well.”

Officials say the impact pushed Perry’s vehicle onto the sidewalk, where it struck a pedestrian before coming to rest against the building.

Authorities say the pedestrian and the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.