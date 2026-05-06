1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash outside Kroger in metro Atlanta area

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash involving two vehicles outside a Kroger in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said emergency crews responded to the scene around 4 p.m. at the Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road.

Daniels said two people were trapped in one of the vehicles. The current extent of their injuries are unknown.

“We had two people entrapped at this location and unfortunately one of those folks are deceased,” Daniels said. “We also had two additional juveniles outside of the vehicle that were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation as well.”

Officials said the identity of the victim has not been released.

Daniels said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.