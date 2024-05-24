Woman found shot to death after car crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter after finding a woman shot to death inside a car.

DeKalb County police got a call around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a person shot off Mall Parkway.

Officers found a car crashed onto the sidewalk in front of the Walmart parking lot entrance. They found a woman with multiple gunshots dead inside the car.

A witness said a man ran from the car after the shooting. Police have not released the victim’s name or the suspect’s description.

Investigators are searching the car, which hit a light pole and power box, for evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

