Woman found dead after tree crashes through DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County firefighters made a tragic discovery after responding to remove a tree that had fallen onto a home on Bretton Woods Road.

Crews were called to the 3700 block of Bretton Woods Road, where they found a very large tree had crashed through the roof on the back side of the home.

“Unfortunately a victim was found underneath, and she was unfortunately evidently deceased,” DeKalb Fire spokesperson Tiffany Pinkston said.

Pinkston says the size of the tree made the recovery difficult. Multiple chainsaws were needed to remove limbs before a crane could lift the tree off the structure.

“Had to get several people out to cut down some of the limbs of the tree for the crane that was utilized to lift the tree off the structure,” Pinkston said.

“She was underneath this tree and the debris that’s how she was found, they were able to get her removed after several hours,” Pinkston said.

The woman’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner, who will determine the precise cause of death and identify the victim.

No other injuries were reported.