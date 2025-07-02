Woman drowns in Lake Allatoona after medical emergency while swimming

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A 60-year-old woman has died after suffering a medical emergency while swimming in Lake Allatoona, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The incident happened at the McKaskey Creek area of the lake. Officials say the woman was swimming when she experienced a medical emergency and was later found face down in the water by her family members.

She was wearing a water ski belt at the time. CPR was performed at the scene before she was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. The Georgia DNR continues to investigate the incident.