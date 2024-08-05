Woman arrested after assaulting firefighter at scene of multi-car crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was taken to jail at the scene of a crash involving multiple cars.

DeKalb County first responders said that on Sunday night, officers had responded to a traffic collision involving three vehicles on I-285 Eastbound and Bouldercrest Road.

While en route, they were advised that DeKalb Fire was on the scene and they were dealing with a combative patient.

Once officers arrived, multiple witnesses said that a 20-year-old driver had become combative with Fire and EMS personnel, striking them with her hands.

The woman was detained and taken to the DeKalb Jail.

None of the Fire or EMS personnel were injured during the altercation.

The two other drivers sustained minor injuries during the collision.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.



