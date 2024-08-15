Woman accused of swindling Christian school in Cobb County faces felony charges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a business owner stole a large amount of money from a Christian school in Cobb County, now she is being charged with a felony.

Tracy Morton is accused of failing to provide turf that North Cobb Christian School purchased from Morton. The turf was intended for a new sports complex that honors the life of a fourth grader who died in 2022.

Neighbors who live by the construction site told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell they were happy to see the formation of the new softball and baseball field, but they were left shocked after learning about the criminal investigation.

“I hate to hear it, I really hate to hear it because the schools been really good to us,” John Davis said. “I think this is a great way to have a tribute towards him and memory of him and I just hope it gets straightened out.”

Investigators said Morton failed to deliver the turf.

“It was a large amount of money. It was $106,000 two different checks and it was involving a school here in the city. North Cobb Christian School. This is something that we don’t see a whole lot of,” said Lt. Eric Wallace of the Acworth Police Department.

The crime hasn’t stopped the school’s project.

Todd Clingman, the Head of North Cobb Christian School shared the following statement with Channel 2 Action News:

“This coming Monday, August 19, the varsity softball team at North Cobb Christian School will step onto a brand-new turfed field to play their first varsity home game of the season. This field has special meaning to the school because it was constructed for our varsity softball and middle school baseball teams in honor of Walker Phillips, a beloved fourth-grade student, brother, son, and athlete at NCCS, who passed away tragically in 2022. His two siblings currently attend NCCS. When we first ordered the turf for the field, we paid a company that unfortunately did not provide any turf after receiving a full payment of over $100,000. Fortunately, we were able to reach out to another contact within our school community who worked tirelessly to produce the turf that we needed and install it in time for the home opener. As our athletes step onto the field on Monday, they will play on a large number 2 featured in the center of the turf -- Walker’s number -- with “Live Like Walker” emblazoned in front of the dugouts. Our goal is for Walker’s love for sports, his teammates, and the Lord to be felt and celebrated always at NCCS, and now especially on Walker Phillips field” — Todd Clingman, the Head of North Cobb Christian School

During their investigation, police said they found complaints about Morton’s business online.

“I did find by the Better Business Bureau and some other sites where she had similar reviews where individuals purchased turf and never received the turf,” said Lt. Wallace.