Woman accused of fraud with ex-husband of Steve Harvey’s co-host says she’s a victim

The co-defendant in a fraud case involving the ex-husband of a popular radio show host spoke only to Channel 2 Action News after she pleaded guilty.

Earnest Williams and Ericka King are accused of stealing from dozens of people. King entered a guilty plea on Monday morning.

She spoke to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln and admits she was wrong, but says she was a victim and claims she was pressured and manipulated by Williams.

“I had my boss putting an insurmountable amount of pressure on me,” King said.

That boss was Williams, the now ex-husband of Steve Harvey Morning Show co-host, Shirley Strawberry.

“When someone has that power over you, you just do what they say,” King said.

While married to Strawberry, the state claims Williams stole from at least 25 victims out of more than $750,000. The state says King assisted Williams in the schemes.

“I feel like I got mixed up in a scandal. It’s been a lot of trauma,” King said.

King is testifying against Williams in his RICO trial.

“Do you feel like you’re a victim in all of this?” Washington asked.

“I do. I had things taken from me, I just didn’t file charges,” King responded.

The duo was charged with over 20 charges including identity fraud, making false statements, and impersonating an attorney.

Documents show on at least four separate occasions, King, who is not a licensed attorney, appeared as an attorney for Williams under the name April Holloway.

“What do you have to say to you pleading guilty to impersonating an attorney?” Washington asked.

“If you read the indictment, it clearly says I was solicited and coerced. I was picked out,” King responded.

The real April Holloway stood up in court and spoke about King’s actions.

“I’m a solo practitioner. My name is everything. We don’t know where else she’s used my name,” Holloway said. “I really hope that the defendant chooses not to do this to anyone else again.”

King will not face any jail time as part of her negotiated plea deal.

She was sentenced to 10 years, but only has to serve one year on probation.

If she violates her probation, she will have to serve the full sentence.