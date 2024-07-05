Woman accused of filing dozens of false pet insurance claims in GA

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — A Tennessee woman has been arrested for trying to steal money through false pet insurance claims in Georgia.

Laura Goins, 38, of Collierville, Tennessee was arrested in connection with an investigation in Cook County, Georgia on June 15.

According to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, in 2019, Goins took her pet to an animal hospital for treatment.

That treatment ended in September 2020.

“In 2022, two years after her pet was last seen at the animal hospital, Ms. Goins submitted 38 fraudulent invoices for pet medication to her insurance company,” King said. “In total, the suspect attempted to receive more than $10,000 in payments for false pet insurance claims.”

Goins was arrested by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.