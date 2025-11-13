With penny production ending, Atlanta expert explains what your old coins are actually worth

ATLANTA — After more than two centuries, the U.S. Mint has officially stopped producing the penny, ending the run of America’s smallest and most iconic coin. But despite the historic shift, experts say most pennies sitting in piggy banks, coin jars, or the bottom of purses are still worth only their face value.

Hunter Rhodes, owner of Atlanta Gold & Coin Buyers, says the end of penny production is bittersweet. “As far as nostalgia goes, it is a little sad to see Lincoln going away,” he said. But from a financial standpoint, he says the decision makes sense, noting that it cost the Mint more than three cents to produce a single penny.

“Think about it economically and fiscally, it makes sense… no pun intended I guess,” Rhodes joked.

Rhodes says collectors shouldn’t rush to hoard pennies. Those made after 1982 are mostly zinc and remain worth only one cent. Pennies minted before 1982, however, contain more copper and may be worth a few extra cents, though not enough to expect a major jump in value anytime soon.

Some customers, Rhodes added, worry the nickel could be phased out next as cash usage declines. “A lot of our customers, whether they are conspiracy minded or not, have a sneaking suspicion that they are trying to get rid of paper and coin currency altogether and go completely digital,” he said. Still, he believes coins will remain necessary for everyday circulation.

Rhodes says anyone who wants to hang onto their pennies for children or grandchildren can do so but should temper their expectations. “Don’t expect the value to skyrocket,” he said.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.