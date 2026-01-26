Winter storm causes widespread flight cancellations, delays at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A massive winter storm impacting states east of the Mississippi River has caused major disruptions across the airline industry, leading to historic levels of flight cancellations and delays.

Sunday marked the highest number of flight cancellations in the United States since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. More than 12,000 U.S. flights were canceled Sunday alone, with thousands more cancellations expected Monday.

The storm also affected operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where delays reached up to two hours at one point Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground delay advisory as conditions worsened.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says it plans to resume normal operations as weather conditions improve. The airline has extended its weather waiver, allowing impacted travelers to change flights without penalty.

“For those of you who are continuing to decide whether or not you’re able to travel, we have extended the weather waiver so that you can continue to make the best decision for your travel situation,” said Delta spokesman Anthony Black.

Airport officials say more delays are expected Monday due to frigid temperatures in Atlanta and lingering winter weather impacting other airports, particularly in the Northeast. Officials say below-freezing temperatures and remaining precipitation could continue to affect flight operations.

Delta says it is working to ramp operations back up as quickly and safely as possible, though flights may continue to operate on a reduced schedule.

“We will operate on a reduced schedule, but we will continue working safely to operate those aircraft as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Black said.

Delta says travel waivers remain in place, allowing passengers to rebook flights without penalty as the airline works toward resuming a full schedule.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport received 0.21 inches of freezing rain during the morning hours of the storm, with an additional 0.11 inches falling later that afternoon. Officials say total ice accumulation at the airport reached 0.32 inches during the event.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.