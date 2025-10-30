Winter heating costs expected to rise for many in the South, new report finds

ATLANTA — A new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows how much you’ll pay to heat your home this winter could depend on what kind of energy you use.

Homes heated with electricity are expected to see higher bills this season due to rising power prices. In the South, where most residents rely on electric heat, costs could climb about 6%, slightly higher than the national average increase of 4%. The report notes that electricity prices have risen partly because of growing demand from data centers that power artificial intelligence and other technologies, along with the costs of expanding infrastructure.

For homes using natural gas, heating bills are expected to remain roughly the same as last year. Those relying on propane or heating oil could actually see lower costs this winter.

The report considers factors such as energy consumption trends and winter weather forecasts to make its projections. Experts recommend lowering your thermostat while you’re asleep or away from home and checking for air leaks around doors and windows to help keep costs down.

The release of the report comes just days before voters head to the polls to elect two members of Georgia’s Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities and pricing. Early voting ends Friday, and Election Day is Tuesday.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story